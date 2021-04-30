Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, My leaders and I learned a lot from them. ”

His Highness said, via Instagram, within the hashtag: (Ramadan Flashes): “The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is the best leader from whom I learned a lot .. We learned in schools and colleges, but what I learned most from Zayed.”

His Highness added in poetic verses:

“Zayed and his dad built me ​​in the heart

He added my poems and my verses and my compositions

His parents, who I do not want with him, added to him

He increased my eyes and saw me guide me

And he increased his brothers, my friend and all of me

Zaid Adidi, my determination, and whoever finds me »