His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stressed that youth are the nation’s bet, the fuel of the future and the locomotive of true development, on the occasion of International Youth Day.
His Highness said via his official account on the “X” platform: “Youth are the nation’s bet… the fuel of the future… the locomotive of true development… with their determination, nations rise… and buildings flourish… and human life advances… with them we boast to the world… and to them we hand over the banner…”
