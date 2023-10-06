His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, wrote today, Friday, on the 33rd anniversary of the passing of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “May God have mercy on my father and the father of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and may he rest in peace. May God have mercy on those who founded nations, built structures, and built mankind. 33 years have passed since his passing.” In it, we completed his path… and carried out his commandments… and set off towards global horizons, relying on his foundations. . Amen”.