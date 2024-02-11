His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” witnessed the signing of the agreement to launch the air taxi service in Dubai in 2026, as part of the World Government Summit, making Dubai the first city in the world to provide commercial air transport service. The urban electric air taxi operates through an advanced vertical take-off and landing network.

The agreement was signed between the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), the British company Skyports Infrastructure to develop advanced air transport infrastructure, and the American Joby Aviation Company. Aviation) specializes in developing air taxis.