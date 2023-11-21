His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between Expo City Dubai and the Authority. Yesterday, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority decided to supply the entire Dubai Expo City with electricity generated from renewable energy, as part of its journey towards climate neutrality by 2050.

The signing was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Supreme Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Dubai Expo City Authority, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of the Dubai Expo City Authority, and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. Designate for the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, and Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

Based on the current renewable energy capabilities at the Expo City site, DEWA will permanently supply the entire site with solar energy, through International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs) from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, to the entire site, To support the main thrust of the Climate Conference (COP28).

Initially, up to 100,000 megawatt hours of energy will be provided, based on the total consumption expected for the year 2023, and more renewable energy certificates will be added in the future to meet the community’s increasing energy requirements. Expo City will also work separately to increase the energy generated in The site will be live in the coming years.

The shift in energy supply will ultimately have positive impacts on residents and businesses in Expo City, as well as the growing number of events held on site as Expo City prepares to host the climate conference (COP28), supporting the delivery of a carbon-neutral event. .

Reem Al Hashemi said: “As cities and urban centers continue to grow, it is important that these centers balance meeting the needs of their communities with environmental sustainability, which is a strategic priority for the UAE.”

She added: “The agreement represents an important step forward in our journey towards sustainable development and the transition to renewable energy, as Expo City is one of the five main centers within the Dubai Urban Plan.”

For his part, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “With the vision and guidance of the leadership and its unlimited support, the UAE is hosting the largest global climate event, which is the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Expo City Dubai, in continuation of what was achieved by the Expo. (Expo 2020 Dubai) in creating an environmentally friendly future city based on technology.

Expo City is distinguished by its exceptional location, which makes it an ideal destination that brings together the world in the UAE.

The cooperation between Expo City Dubai and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority represents a pioneering step towards sustainable development, in line with Dubai’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

“By supplying Expo City with solar energy through international renewable energy certificates from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, we are contributing to achieving the vision of the wise leadership for Dubai Expo City to be a sustainable future city.”