His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, met, as part of the activities of the World Government Summit, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Arab civil service ministers.
His Highness also witnessed the launch of the Future Government Leaders Program in the Arab World, in partnership between the UAE and the League of Arab States, with the aim of preparing accomplished and influential leaders who make a difference in the lives of societies and design the future to serve the Arab peoples.
The meeting with Arab leaders, ministers and government officials came on the sidelines of the Arab Government Administration Forum, which was organized by the UAE government in partnership with the Arab Organization for Administrative Development as part of the summit’s work. The launch of the program was witnessed by 22 ministers responsible for civil service and administrative development participating in the forum.
His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States, said, “We are proud to launch a new phase of strategic partnership and meaningful cooperation with the UAE, which has always demonstrated its Arab and international presence, supporting development, human and governmental development, and a main engine for shaping the future.”
Aboul Gheit added, “The Future Government Leaders Program in the Arab World is an innovative initiative presented by the UAE and the League of Arab States to prepare the next generation of government leaders, through which we seek to ensure the readiness of Arab human cadres and government agencies to deal with future challenges and invest in its opportunities.”
Building capacities and preparing exceptional leaders
The Future Government Leaders Program in the Arab World is organized in partnership between the UAE government and the Arab Organization for Administrative Development. Developing government administration and designing a new work approach that advances the comprehensive development process.
The program is based on 6 main axes required by future governments, namely: the new fundamentals of government leadership, digital transformation, the future of governments, the importance of doubling work to achieve more development achievements, highlighting sectors of the new economy, investing in people as the focus of government work, and anticipating and designing the future. To make tomorrow’s societies and countries.
#Mohammed #bin #Rashid #witnesses #launch #Future #Government #Leaders #Program #Arab #World
Leave a Reply