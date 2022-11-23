His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the launch of the “Emirates Villages” project, worth one billion dirhams, aimed at developing a sustainable development model, and creating economic and investment opportunities that achieve social stability and a decent life.

The “Emirates Villages” project is the first project of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, which is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, which aims to develop a sustainable development model and create economic and investment opportunities that achieve social stability. and decent life.

His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the “Emirates Villages” project constitutes an important qualitative step towards achieving the ambitious development vision of the leadership of the UAE by creating a sustainable development model that suits all regions in the country, and takes advantage of the human energies and natural capabilities of each region. .

His Highness said, “We are keen, through the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, to achieve sustainable development in all regions of the country through a distinguished development model that relies on partnership between the government, private and community sectors.”

His Highness pointed out that the project reflects the interest of the UAE government in providing appropriate economic opportunities for the people of the country, in a way that benefits the people of villages and remote areas. ».

His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed before the sheikhs, ministers and heads of government departments the goals and strategy of the “Emirates Villages” project, as part of the work of the annual meetings of the UAE government, which will be held in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the period 22-23 November.

His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan confirmed that the “Emirates Villages” project is based on five development tracks, and the Emirates Council for Balanced Development will work during the next five years to achieve a set of goals that focus on creating a mini-economy in 10 villages, and increasing the participation rate. Community and human development, attracting investments, raising the participation of the private sector, developing the local arena, and enhancing the effectiveness of this development model by strengthening cooperation between the federal and local government.

The Emirates Council for Balanced Development supervises the management of balanced development projects and their workflow, coordinates with the relevant ministries and local authorities with regard to development plans for villages and regions and implementation timelines, follows up the implementation of projects and plans, and approves the areas of proposed partnership with the private sector, especially national companies. The balanced development projects will contribute to creating an economic tributary that supports the national economy, achieving social stability, adopting green environmental solutions, and integrating new technologies and methods of rationalizing energy and water consumption through these projects in the targeted regions and villages.

