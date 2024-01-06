Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, witnessed the main race of the His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai Endurance Festival, which was held at the Dubai International Endurance City in Saih Al Salam with the participation of 147 male and female riders.

His Highness stressed the importance of the event in stimulating excellence in the field of endurance racing, and the continuation of efforts in supporting and developing equestrian sports in general, and endurance racing in particular, as His Highness called for attention to preparing new generations of riders that confirm the UAE’s leadership in the field of horse sports, in general. , especially endurance races, by topping local and international podiums.

His Highness, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, followed part of the stages of the race, which comes at the conclusion of the festival, which is organized by the Dubai Equestrian Club in cooperation with the Emirates Equestrian and Racing Federation, and is held under the sponsorship of Emaar Company, and is considered one of the most prominent events on the annual agenda of endurance races.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met with the cubs of the Dubai Police Mounted Police Center, who attended the His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai Endurance Cup race, as part of the eighth winter forum program organized by the Dubai Police Mounted Police Center, with the aim of taking advantage of their free time in learning the basics of equestrianism. His Highness was keen to encourage and motivate them to take an interest in sports in general and equestrian sports in particular, and urged them to display the noble morals of a knight, calling on them to be a model and role model in combining academic excellence and sporting excellence.

The race was attended and the winners were crowned by: Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the Emirates Equestrian and Racing Federation, Dr. Ghanem Al Hajri, Secretary General of the Federation, Major General Dr. Mohammed Issa Al Adhab, Director General of the Dubai Equestrian Club, and Ahmed Al Falasi, Chief Commercial Officer of Emaar Properties.

The cup was crowned by jockey Saif Ahmed Al Mazrouei, riding the horse of Magic Glen Turk Stables (MRM), covering the total distance in a time of 4:05:26 hours, with an average speed of 29.09 km/hour. In second place came the jockey Zayed Mohammed Al Muhairi, riding the horse of Castlebar Crosier for Stables. (F3), achieving 4:05:51 hours, and was followed in third place by jockey Rashid Saeed Malhouf riding the horse of Duncan Stables (M7) with a time of 4:06:26 hours.

The festival included three other races in addition to the main race:

The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup race for women, a distance of 101 km, last Tuesday, the His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai Private Stables race, a distance of 101 km, on Wednesday, and the Al Yamamah race for mares, a distance of 119 km, last Thursday.

It is noteworthy that the His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai Endurance Festival has been held periodically for more than fifteen years and comes to celebrate the association and support of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, with this authentic sport in which he has achieved many global achievements, and to appreciate For the great contributions made by His Highness to this sport, following in the footsteps of his father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, who is considered one of the most important global icons in the field of horse sports.