His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, testified today (Wednesday) in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emirates NBD Bank, the celebration held by Emirates NBD on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the founding of the leading banking group in the region. Middle East, North Africa and Turkey.

His Highness congratulated the bank's Board of Directors on the good achievements achieved by the group under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and the role it contributed to enhancing the comprehensive economic development process of the UAE, and consolidating the position of Dubai and the UAE among the most important financial and commercial centers in the world, with the transformation of the group Through six decades of hard work, it has become one of the most prominent banking services providers supported by a wide network of partners across the region and the world, as the group’s journey has kept pace with the comprehensive development process that the UAE has witnessed over the past years.

His Highness said: “The banking sector is an essential pillar in our country’s economic development process, and we spare no effort in providing it with all aspects of support that ensure its prosperity and development… We have banking institutions that we are proud of the excellence they have achieved in providing advanced financial services in accordance with the best international standards… UAE NBD is a partner whose contributions we value and we are confident in his ability to add new achievements that confirm the UAE’s leadership in the financial and banking field. We wish the group further success and success to live up to expectations as a partner in shaping the future of the financial services sector in the region and the world.”

During the celebration, which was held at the bank’s headquarters located on the banks of Dubai Creek in the Deira area, and attended by a number of Their Highnesses Sheikhs, Excellencies Ministers and senior officials, His Highness watched a short documentary film reviewing the journey of Emirates NBD since its founding in 1962, as “National Bank of Dubai.” How did it keep pace with the rapid growth that Dubai witnessed as a global financial and commercial center, until the merger between Emirates Bank and National Bank of Dubai in 2007, giving birth to the “Emirates NBD” group, which went global with a wide network that today includes more than 850 branches around the world, and the bank became It is the most profitable in the region with total profits of 21.5 billion dirhams in the year 2023, while the number of its customers has reached more than 20 million customers, served by more than 30 thousand employees.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his entourage visited the Emirates NBD Pearl Museum, located on the fifteenth floor of the bank’s headquarters, which was launched in 2003, coinciding with the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the bank’s launch, in a step It aimed to confirm the extent of commitment to preserving the authentic Emirati heritage and culture, as it includes the largest collection of natural pearls in the Gulf region, as the establishment of the museum came as a gift from the late Sultan Al Owais, founder of the National Bank of Dubai, may God have mercy on him, to the Emirati people to be a witness that reminds generations of their heritage and culture. It strengthens their connection to their roots and belonging to their homeland.

During the visit, His Highness inspected the museum’s exhibits, including rare and priceless collections of pearls that were extracted from the waters of the Arabian Gulf, as well as the museum’s related exhibits, including a set of metal sieves with sequential measurements of their holes to sort pearls by size, small metal scales, and a collection of One of the weights used to estimate the value of pearls, in addition to a magnifying glass to test the quality and shine of the surface of each pearl.

It is noteworthy that Emirates NBD achieved strong results for the year 2023, most notably an increase in net profits by 65% ​​compared to the same period in 2022 to 21.5 billion dirhams, and a significant increase in total income by 32% to 43 billion dirhams, in addition to a growth in assets by 16% to reach 863. One billion dirhams at the end of 2023.