His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the flourishing of the creative scene in the UAE, in its various forms and manifestations, reflects its firm commitment to creating a supportive and encouraging climate for those with creative thoughts and creative energies, which find Its desired goal is to launch their ideas, visions, and distinguished production in various fields, including the field of arts, which is reflected in the important events that gather its creative agenda, attracting a group of the most prominent creators from around the world.

This came during His Highness’s visit, yesterday, to the “Art Dubai” exhibition, the leading international platform for art and artists from various parts of the world, the Middle East and the Global South, as part of its 17th session held in Madinat Jumeirah, with the participation of more than 140 contemporary, modern and digital galleries, confirming Dubai’s status. A major destination for creativity and innovation at the regional and international levels.

Development of the culture sector

During the tour, which included part of “Art Dubai”, His Highness the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, praised the continuous and strong development witnessed by the culture and arts sector in the Emirate of Dubai, under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Culture and Arts Authority. In Dubai, this is evident through the leading cultural and artistic events on Dubai’s cultural agenda, which today attract the largest and most important creative people from the region and the world, which has enriched the creative scene in the emirate and made it a destination for creative people from all over the world.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for the continuous development that the Art Dubai exhibition has witnessed since its launch, to become a major platform for displaying the best works of art, given the great value of the arts in spreading noble human values, and calling for coexistence, understanding, and openness to the world, which are the same values ​​that the UAE holds dear. And is working on publishing it.

His Highness said: “Without creativity, man would not have developed and civilizations would not have flourished. Creativity builds bridges between cultures, elevates people and encourages them to always move towards the better.”

His Highness stressed the need to redouble work to strengthen the foundations of the creativity-incubating environment and expand its scope, leading to making Dubai the capital of the global creative economy.

During the tour, which included a number of sectors of the exhibition, His Highness the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, was briefed on the support provided by Art Dubai to the developing cultural and creative environment, whether in the UAE or at the regional and global levels, by highlighting A selection of distinguished artistic works.

During the visit, His Highness was accompanied by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, Mohammed Al Murr, the Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman Al Owais, the Governor of the Dubai International Financial Center, Issa Kazim, and the Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, Director General of the Dubai Government Media Office, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, and Jamal bin Huwaireb, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

