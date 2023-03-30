Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, blessed the decisions issued, which represented the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Vice President of the State, and the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, two deputy rulers of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. And His Highness addressed them by saying: “With you and your brothers, the leaders of the new generation, the march continues, the flag rises, and glory becomes entrenched.”

In a tweet on his account on the social networking site “Twitter”, His Highness wrote: “I congratulate my brother Sheikh Hazaa, Sheikh Tahnoun, Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Khalid bin Muhammad for the confidence of the President of the State. In you and your brothers, the leaders of the new generation, the march continues. The flag is raised. Glory is entrenched. .. May God protect the Emirates and its people and perpetuate its glory and prosperity.