His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, announced that, with the blessing of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today he announced a set of ministerial amendments in the UAE government.

His Highness said on the

His Highness added, “We announce the appointment of Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid as Deputy Prime Minister for Financial and Economic Affairs and responsible for this sector in the federal government. Maktoum ably led the Ministry of Finance in addition to a group of economic and commercial files at the local and federal levels. He established balance in our financial policies at the federal and local levels.” We trust him today to lead our federal team concerned with the economic, commercial and financial sector to achieve new successes… and qualify new young economic leaders… and continue to promote wise financial policies that lead economic growth in the country.”

His Highness also announced “the appointment of Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei as Minister of State for Defense Affairs and a member of the Council of Ministers… Mohammed bin Mubarak previously worked as an undersecretary in the court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and an advisor in the presidential office… with our thanks and appreciation to brother Mohammed Al Bawardi, who devoted his life to serving his country.” Through a dedicated and loyal biography of his leaders… and a path of achievements in the service of his country.”

His Highness continued, “Sister Maryam Hareb Al Muhairi was appointed head of the Office of International Affairs in the Presidential Office at the end of her term in the Ministry of Environment. Maryam Hareb provided a lot to the UAE in the issue of environment and food security internally and externally… and everyone who dealt with her at home and abroad praised her.” She led the UAE’s bid at COP28 with all professionalism and ability… I am proud of her… and we expect new achievements from her in her upcoming national duties.”

“The appointment of Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al-Dahhak Al-Shamsi as Minister of the Environment and a member of the Council of Ministers. Amna is one of the distinguished federal cadres and we have been following her for several years, as she led a group of strategic projects in the federal government. She has a major mission in the environment file, developing the agricultural sector, and consolidating security.” “Internal food… serving our citizens who work in the agriculture, fishing and food sectors and promoting their growth.”

His Highness said, “Brothers and sisters, we announced a while ago that we asked you to nominate a Minister of Youth in the UAE. We received many nominations. The name of one of the Emirati youth was repeated in many of the nominations we received. He will be the new Minister of Youth.”

His Highness announced “the appointment of Sultan Al Neyadi as Minister of State for Youth in the UAE. Sultan is an astronaut… and holds a doctorate… and served his country in the military and in the space sector… and served humanity in the scientific field… and is the first Arab to walk in space and the first Arab to spend the longest time.” An Arab space mission for a period of 6 months… He is one of the youth closest to youth issues… and the most keen on serving them and advancing them.”

His Highness added, “All the best to Sultan, and he will continue to perform his scientific and space missions in addition to his new responsibilities. We tell him we want our youth to have their feet rooted in their land, history, and culture, and their necks in the sky. We compete with nations and are proud of them to the world. We are with you in this mission.” “.

His Highness said, “May God grant everyone success to serve the country and the people… We repeat that the year 2024 will be a good year… and it will be the most beautiful and greatest in the history of the Emirates, God willing.”