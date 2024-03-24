Tomorrow, Monday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, will honor the winners of the Dubai Government Excellence Program 2024 awards and the distinguished government agencies that have strengthened Dubai’s leadership and its global model of excellence by establishing its principles and standards in its various services, operations and societal impact. Sustainable, during an event held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The announcement of the program awards comes after the conclusion of the final stage of evaluating 30 government agencies in Dubai in 12 institutional categories and 12 categories for honors and variable categories in the 2024 cycle of the program.