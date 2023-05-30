His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE project to explore the asteroid belt is a huge national scientific, research and unique global project, which includes the establishment of Emirati companies specialized in advanced space technologies, and the training of Emirati cadres in various fields. Space and its sciences.

His Highness said: “Praise be to God, we launched at Qasr Al-Watan the scientific details of one of our most important projects in the field of space (the Emirates project to explore the asteroid belt). The project will last 13 years: six years of development, and seven years of exploration. Billions of kilometers, bypassing Mars to explore seven asteroids and landing on the last asteroid in 2034.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, “The UAE project to explore the asteroid belt is a huge national scientific project. It will include the establishment of private Emirati companies in space technology and the establishment of a ground control center for deep space missions, to operate the mission and train new Emirati cadres in this sector. The vehicle will travel 10 times as much as the Hope Probe did… and the slogan of the UAE youth in charge of the project is (Nothing is impossible).

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed, “The UAE can fly far in space for five billion kilometers for one reason: it is its belief in its youth and its empowerment of its children.. Whoever does not believe in the capabilities of our ambitious Emirati youth in all sectors needs to review himself and review his love and loyalty to his country.” .

This came in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and a number of senior officials, during the announcement of the Emirates Agency For space in an event held in Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi about the goals and full details of the Emirates mission to explore the asteroid belt, the first mission of its kind ever to study asteroids of the main belt that will be launched during a three-week launch window starting in March 2028, while the name of the explorer named His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid «MBR Explorer».

The mission aims to gain a deeper understanding of the characteristics, origins, formation, and evolution of asteroids, opening new horizons for a more understanding of the formation of our solar system. surface and history.

The mission spans 13 years, divided into six years to develop and design the spacecraft, seven years to explore the main asteroid belt, and conduct a series of close maneuvers to collect data for the first time on seven asteroids in the main asteroid belt.

The design of the UAE mission vehicle to explore the asteroid belt is based on the experiences gained from the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the “Probe of Hope”, with the aim of accelerating the development of the private space sector in the UAE and national capabilities in the areas of innovation and advanced technological development.

Sarah bint Yousef Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, said, “The UAE’s mission to explore the asteroid belt will contribute to strengthening the UAE’s strategy aimed at developing national cadres and increasing and sustaining employment opportunities in this vital sector, in addition to enabling companies And local private sector institutions and the expansion of emerging Emirati companies, which contributes to increasing future job opportunities for youth, accelerating the growth of innovation, and creating new markets in the field of space, its technologies and sciences at the national level.

For his part, Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, said, “Long-term space missions require extensive cooperation with local and international institutions and the private sector, and huge capabilities in research, development and financing, and we are keen to expand strategic partnerships and empower the local private sector to contribute.” With his great experience and capabilities, he plays a vital role in supporting the achievement of our future goals of current and future space projects and initiatives.”

The spacecraft will travel a distance of five billion kilometers on an orbital journey consisting of six flights to the seventh asteroid, “Justitia”, which includes three maneuvers with the help of the gravitational force of Venus, Earth and Mars, to increase the speed of the spacecraft, and support a series of close flights that begin in February 2030 at asteroids. Westerwald, Camira, and Roccox, and will continue until 2034, ending with the final flyby of the seventh asteroid, Justicia.

The mission will provide great economic opportunities in the field of space for new startups, and will contribute to strengthening international partnerships and local investment in the space sector, creating new business opportunities to accelerate the growth of innovation and advanced technology companies in the country, in addition to establishing a ground control center for deep space missions in the UAE, to implement And follow-up on landing operations led by an Emirati operator from the private sector.

The spacecraft carries four advanced scientific instruments, including: a visible camera, a medium-wave infrared spectrometer, a thermal infrared spectrometer, and an infrared camera. These instruments will measure the surface composition, geology, internal density, temperatures, and thermophysical properties of several asteroids in the main asteroid belt, to assess the stages of their surface evolution and history, and to better identify their water-rich origins.

A group of academic partners and hardware development partners are participating in the mission, including: Khalifa University, New York University Abu Dhabi, the National Center for Space Science and Technology at the United Arab Emirates University, national institutions such as the Institute of Technology Innovation, Yahsat, and local and international partners from the private sector, in addition to To partner with local and international agencies, institutions and universities, such as the Italian Space Agency, the University of Colorado in the United States, and the University of Arizona in the United States.

“The explorer will be named (MBR Explorer) as part of the new space mission, which will take place through a three-week launch window starting in March 2028.”

• “The asteroid belt exploration project will include the establishment of private Emirati companies in space technology, the establishment of a ground control center for deep space missions, and the training of new Emirati cadres in this sector.”

• “Thank God, we launched at Qasr Al Watan the scientific details of one of our most important projects in the field of space… the Emirates project to explore the asteroid belt.”

• «The UAE can fly far into space for five billion kilometers; For one reason: her belief in her youth and her empowerment of her children.

The most important axes of the task

• The mission spans 13 years: six years to develop and design the spacecraft, and seven years to explore the asteroid belt.

• The MBR Explorer will travel five billion kilometers past Mars to explore seven asteroids and land on the last asteroid in 2034.

• 50% of the spacecraft’s parts and subsystems will be carried out by UAE private sector companies.

• The spacecraft carries four scientific instruments to study the formation of asteroids and the stages of surface development.