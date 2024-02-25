His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” said, “Spreading despair is the greatest challenge facing our Arab peoples… and whoever believes in hope, let him say good things to the new Arab generations… or remain silent.”

His Highness added via the “X” platform: The Hope Makers Initiative in its fourth session… 58 thousand participants… thousands of stories and charitable and giving initiatives… everyone is a winner… and everyone is a contributor to creating a spirit of optimism and positivity in our Arab world… peoples live and prosper with hope.