His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said via his official account on the social networking site “X”, “Twitter”, previously,

Life taught me..

Governments and countries grow, age and disappear…

The secret to its survival and renewal is investing in its youth…and being keen on building its children…

Even humans are subject to the same idea.

When a person gets old, he looks for someone to grow old with.

While the secret lies in spending time with those who keep your childhood alive.