His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” welcomed the guests of the World Government Summit, which begins tomorrow, in the presence of more than 4,000 specialists from 140 governments, 85 international organizations, and 700 international companies, with the aim of anticipating the governments of the future.

His Highness said on the “X” platform: Over 11 years, the summit has become one of the most important global forums that specializes in searching for the future, its possibilities and opportunities… and working to bring together the international governmental, private and non-profit sectors to talk about cooperation, communication and harnessing everyone’s resources to confront challenges and create a better future for people.