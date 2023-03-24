His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, addressed the guests of the Dubai World Cup 2023.

In it, His Highness said: “We are pleased to welcome our distinguished guests participating in the

The twenty-seventh launch of the Dubai World Cup, this global event that embodies the noble values ​​of equestrianism and its knights, who come from all countries of the world to compete for the precious titles of the evening.

His Highness added: “This edition coincides with the ‘Year of Sustainability’, which was announced by my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, ‘may God protect him’, under the slogan ‘Today for tomorrow’, which embodies our country’s approach, goals and vision in the field of sustainability and its responsibility in Facing challenges”.

On this occasion, we remember my late brother, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, the leader of empowerment.

who left immortal imprints on

The history of our dear country. During his reign, the Emirates achieved a quantum leap, and we embraced his visions of the glory of space and Mars. With his departure, we lost a leader who gave his country and people without borders.

“We also do not miss this opportunity to extend our condolences to our brothers and friends in Syria and Turkey for the many lives we lost as a result of the catastrophe that befell their countries during that devastating earthquake.”

“The Dubai World Cup has embodied year after year and since its first inception in 1996, the principles of tolerance, love and peace through this noble sport, as the evening attracts every year the most prominent horses, owners, trainers and riders from all over the world, armed with values, morals and honest competition, and above all that , Determination

And the will to achieve excellence that has no end line.

“With the start of the activities of the 27th edition of the Cup, we are looking forward to seeing champions writing new glories similar to the achievements of great stars and champions in the record of this tournament, starting with the phenomenon “Sigar”, the champion of the first edition at the Nad Al Sheba track, and passing through “Dubai Millennium”, the champion of the Millennium And “Thunder Snow”, the champion of the historic double of the championship, and “Mystic Guide”, who gifted the Emirates the Silver Jubilee version, and ending with the champion of the last version, “Country Grammer”, who gave the brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia their second title and seeks today to become the second horse to achieve the double.

His Highness concluded: “In conclusion, I cannot but express my sincere thanks

And appreciation to our dear guests, horse owners, trainers and riders who accepted the challenge and came to us from different parts of the world, wishing them all success and our visitors a good stay and enjoying exciting activities throughout the field. Thanks to the Organizing Committee and all work teams, for their efforts during the last period to make this edition of the tournament a success. God is the Grantor of success.” Ramadan Kareem.