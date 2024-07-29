His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met with the top graduates of the 2024 batch of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, to affirm their importance and position in promoting the path of growth and prosperity for the future of the UAE, in addition to their pivotal role in enhancing the future of the healthcare sector in the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum commended the graduates for their dedication and hard work throughout their educational journey, and called on them to continue their commitment to adopting the highest levels of excellence and continuous development during their journey to the stage of professional work and practical life, to be role models for future generations.

His Highness stressed the importance of continuing efforts to enhance the position of the UAE and Dubai as a leading destination in the field of medicine, health sciences and scientific research, embodying future aspirations towards a bright and prosperous future based on a solid foundation of established scientific institutions and qualified national cadres to advance the healthcare system at the state level, stressing that “we now have scientific and educational institutions that enhance our readiness in this vital sector.. and the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences is one of the most prominent of these institutions as a pioneering educational edifice and a symbol of excellence in innovation and a pioneering model for encouraging scientific research, and because it attaches great importance to medical education and scientific research, which enables it to play a pivotal role in empowering the next generation of promising national competencies and cadres and enhancing innovation.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the efforts of the university and its staff in preparing distinguished national cadres of specialists in the health sector. His Highness praised the role of the university in developing medical education and scientific research, to achieve its goal of becoming a global hub specialised in innovative and comprehensive health research and education to serve humanity.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Raja Al Gurg, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Member of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health Authority; Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, Director of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and CEO of Dubai Health Authority; and Dr. Alawi Al Sheikh Ali, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Deputy CEO of Dubai Health Authority and CEO of Academic Affairs at Dubai Health Authority.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Healthcare City, said: “I extend my deep gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for his unlimited support and leadership vision that contributed to the establishment of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences eight years ago, and the launch of Dubai Healthcare City, a step that has advanced the development of the healthcare and education systems in the Emirate of Dubai. Today, we celebrate our graduates who carry the values ​​and ambitions that shape the UAE, and we are confident that they will make significant contributions to various healthcare fields locally and globally.”

For her part, Dr. Raja Al Gurg, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Member of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health Authority, said: “We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for meeting the graduates and celebrating their achievements, of which we are proud. They have now become role models for excellence in various fields, inspired by His Highness’s vision that shaped the features of the healthcare and education systems.”

In turn, Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, Vice Chancellor of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and CEO of Dubai Health Authority, said: “This meeting reflects the keenness and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to sponsor excellence and innovation in the fields of medicine and health sciences. Under His Highness’s vision, the first integrated academic health system for healthcare was established in Dubai to enable academics, students, learners, and specialists to excel in a scientific spirit that contributes not only to the development of the healthcare sector, but also to providing better levels of care for patients. We are proud of the achievements of our graduates, and we affirm our continued commitment to nurturing competencies and developing the next generation of healthcare professionals.”

The Class of 2024 included 153 graduates from 24 programs offered by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine, the College of Medicine, the College of Nursing and Midwifery, and the Deanship of Postgraduate Medical Studies at the university. The graduates are distributed among 27 nationalities, with Emirati graduates accounting for 40% of them, reflecting the diversity of MBRU’s commitment to advancing the concept and level of healthcare both locally and globally.

At the end of the meeting, a group photo was taken of His Highness with a group of university students, wishing them success in their professional lives and to achieve the highest levels of excellence in their field of work.

Vice President of the State:

The university plays a leading role in preparing distinguished national cadres of specialists in the health sector, developing medical education and scientific research, and promoting innovation.

We now have scientific and educational institutions that enhance our readiness in this vital sector.. and the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences is one of the most prominent of these institutions.