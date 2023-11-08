His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said through his account on the “X” platform: Today we concluded the work of the annual meetings of the UAE government, during which we decided to focus greatly during the coming period on the economic agenda with the aim of enhancing the development momentum of the country. And strengthening and consolidating it and bringing it to new levels of development… The UAE government today approved the economic principles of the country for the next ten years to be the general framework in which we focus on achieving our economic goals…

We want to see the UAE at the forefront of global economies… with a strong digital infrastructure… secure systems… a flexible legislative framework… and renewed future thinking… and we ask everyone to work on these principles, adhere to what is stated in them, and be guided by them in all policies. New legislation and economic initiatives.