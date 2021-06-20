His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed that 80% of federal court sessions be permanently transferred to remote litigation before the end of 2021.

His Highness said in a tweet via Twitter: “The UAE has succeeded in adopting smart systems for remote litigation during the (Covid-19) pandemic. Today, we directed the Ministry of Justice to work on permanently converting 80% of federal court sessions to remote litigation sessions before The end of 2021.. We want the UAE to be the best, fairest and fastest in the world in judicial services.”

His Highness added: “The judicial system in the country plays a pivotal role in consolidating the foundations of justice and the rule of law among members of society. The supreme goal of our judicial system is to achieve justice for all who live in the UAE without discrimination or favoritism, and at the highest levels of speed, accuracy and integrity.”

His Highness said: “The advanced digital infrastructure, which has been developed by the UAE over the past years, is a solid foundation on which we want to continue building and expanding areas that adopt digital solutions to provide government services, and the judicial system is an important hub for society’s progress and prosperity… ensuring justice for members of society, despite Circumstances and challenges, a characteristic of successful countries and a standard for the efficiency and leadership of their institutions.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the UAE was able to transform the challenges created by the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic into unprecedented opportunities to continue development and modernize work mechanisms, and made qualitative leaps in developing its vital sectors and digital transformation of services. Thanks to its proactive visions and readiness, it was able to continue providing the best, most efficient and effective services to people, stressing that improving people’s lives is the center, goal and ultimate goal of government work.

