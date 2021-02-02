Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God preserve him, chaired the meeting of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai at the Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Energy Complex, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Council And His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the “Invest in Dubai” platform, the unified digital platform for business establishment. With the aim of establishing Dubai as a global destination for investment and the best choice for investors and business leaders locally and internationally, by offering the platform’s unique experience of doing business in a manner consistent with Dubai’s smart style, to be the largest unified platform that gives investors the opportunity to obtain commercial licenses and start business within a few minutes Easy and smooth style saves time and effort.

His Highness praised the efforts of the Dubai government working team led by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, especially with regard to enhancing the investment environment in the emirate, increasing investment opportunities, expanding the circle of attracting capital, and attracting Talents and people with creative ideas and great ambitions, and to facilitate all procedures related to the investment and business sector in general, directing His Highness to redouble efforts in order for Dubai to be the best and easiest city in the world in doing business, and to harness all capabilities and energies to achieve this goal. His Highness said on Twitter: “I chaired a meeting of the Executive Council in Dubai, during which we launched a platform

http: // invest.dubai.ae

A unified digital window for 2000 commercial activities that unify operations and complete all transactions and link the various local, federal and banking agencies to start business in Dubai .. 20 agencies, 4 months and 80,000 working hours .. Thank you to the work team

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that Dubai is proceeding resolutely in implementing its plans and laying clear and solid foundations for the growth and stimulation of its economy thanks to the foresight vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which was at the forefront of the ingredients that strengthened the emirate’s ability to Keeping pace with the rapid changes and making it a distinct economic destination at the regional and global levels, as Dubai has an attractive economic environment for investment, provides all the elements for continuity and success of business, and is ready to keep pace with various circumstances and challenges, and transform them into opportunities in an innovative way, especially in light of the current global conditions that have been reflected in their effects All sectors, while the robust digital infrastructure that Dubai established two decades ago and contributed to the design of effective economic solutions, has proven capable of meeting the aspirations of the community of investors and entrepreneurs.

His Highness said: “We are working to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum by removing all obstacles, overcoming any difficulties for investors, unifying and facilitating procedures, and adopting the concept of a single and interconnected government, and we promise His Highness to implement his vision of making Dubai the best city easily. Doing business will not deter us from leading the number one world, and the (Invest in Dubai) platform is a new step that supports our orientations towards the future, and an addition that strengthens our ability to achieve better economic results, and establishes the emirate’s position as the best global destination for investment.

His Highness stressed that the good reputation and great confidence that Dubai enjoys among global investors stems from a set of basic principles, including: the flexibility of its economy, the integrity of its legislative environment, the strength and efficiency of its infrastructure, as a modern and renewable city and an ideal and fertile environment that attracts investors of all nationalities. Dubai has succeeded in building an integrated investment system based on adopting advanced technology for continuous development and improvement, in a way that supports the growth of the economic sector and enhances its efficiency.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for leading the “Invest in Dubai” team, which His Highness directed, to continue its efforts under the supervision and under the leadership of His Highness the Deputy Ruler of Dubai, to achieve more achievements, including The launch of this unified platform, which came as a result of the cooperation of more than 20 government agencies, as this distinguished team will complete its bid to unify, facilitate and accelerate procedures in a way that serves investors and entrepreneurs, and confirms Dubai’s position as the best, most preferred and easiest destination in terms of procedures related to investment and doing business.

“Invest in Dubai” … the single window for doing business

The “Invest in Dubai” platform is the single window for doing business. It includes commercial licensing services and obtaining all government requirements and approvals in a central platform without reviewing any service center. It also provides a range of packages and value-added services to facilitate the start of the business.

The platform enables investors to obtain insights and ideas about investment opportunities and prospects for development sectors, and to learn about all steps of establishing a business in Dubai, in addition to the options available for investment in commercial areas in the city and in free zones, as well as information on the business map in Dubai, and vital economic sectors, Business incubation costs, foreign direct investment statistics, etc.

The “Invest in Dubai” platform is comprehensive in terms of meeting the needs of investors and entrepreneurs to establish their business in Dubai. The platform covers the entire business cycle in all its stages, starting from searching for the appropriate opportunity, registering the trade name, obtaining the initial approval for issuing the license and the requirements of government agencies related to it And to obtain a commercial license.

The platform also offers a set of packages and value-added services to facilitate the start of the commercial project, such as issuing the establishment card required by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the allocation of employment quotas, the documentation of the establishment contract from the Department of Economic Development, the documentation of a rental contract from the real estate registration, and membership Dubai Chamber.

Through the “Invest in Dubai” platform, the investor can access all the information he needs regarding the requirements and conditions for issuing commercial licenses and all related fees in Dubai for more than 2000 commercial activities .. He can also obtain licenses for his company and other commercial licenses immediately, through A seamless and integrated digital experience centered on the investor, which saves time and effort without the need to visit service centers and the paperwork required to establish companies. The platform also provides the opportunity to manage businesses through a personal dashboard that provides an overview of partners, licenses, key performance indicators, and other useful features.

The “Invest in Dubai” platform, which takes into account the overall investor experience, was developed under the leadership of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, with the participation of: the Dubai Department of Economic Development and Smart Dubai, in addition to the formation of a work team consisting of more than 70 government employees.

The work on the project to prepare the platform took about four months, which included more than 80,000 hours of work, to develop an integrated and interconnected platform that elevates Dubai’s position as an attractive destination for investment, where the Dubai Department of Economic Development will manage the platform that can be accessed through the link «invest.dubai.ae».

The first two licenses

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum witnessed, in the presence of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai and His Highness the Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the first two commercial licenses were issued through the “Invest in Dubai” platform, for Emirati entrepreneur Mona Al Mutawa and British investor Sina Tabiwand.