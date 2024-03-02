His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, was briefed in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Mohammed Al Gergawi, and the CEO of Wasl Asset Management Group, Hisham Abdullah. Al Qasim, on the “Billion Meals Endowment” tower, the highest endowment tower in the Emirates on Sheikh Zayed Road, at a cost of 800 million dirhams, as part of the initiative’s projects and its endeavors to develop the endowment’s assets and achieve the highest periodic revenues, to provide a food safety network for tens of millions around the world.

During his meeting with the Board of Trustees of the “Billion Meals Endowment,” His Highness was also briefed on the latest project developments and investment ideas for the “Billion Meals Endowment” initiative, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, which contributes to developing the endowment’s assets and taking care of the endowed money in a way that It ensures the continuity of its nature and its continued benefit, ensures the sustainability of goodness and giving, and opens development horizons for charitable work that benefit the target groups.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “We want our humanitarian work to continue for hundreds of years… in the name of the honorable people of the Emirates,” adding that His Highness added that “the project is an important step in our endeavor to develop the assets of the endowment, in a way that serves our main goal of spreading the values ​​of goodness and protecting the weak wherever they are.” They found themselves in danger of hunger.

His Highness added: “We look forward to sustaining our humanitarian work… and building a new model by benefiting from the economic renaissance in the Emirates.”

Global standards

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to an explanation about the designs and engineering drawings of the project and the international standards followed in constructing the tower being developed by Wasl Properties.

His Highness reviewed the results of a study conducted by the Board of Trustees of the “Billion Meals Endowment” to analyze the possible investment risks of the new endowment real estate project, starting with choosing the investment field that secures the best return and highest revenue while reducing the endowment’s exposure to risks, and passing through taking into account the compatibility of the investment with the provisions of the endowment, and ending with operating the funds. Endowment in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

Consolidating endowment work

The Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Billion Meals Endowment, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, said: “The Endowment Tower translates the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.” May God protect him, by working to launch sustainable humanitarian projects that work to consolidate endowment work and enhance the future of Emirati humanitarian work.”

He pointed out that the establishment of distinctive real estate endowments is consistent with the mission of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, which seeks to institutionalize humanitarian, relief and community work and develop its future models, ensuring the opening of new development horizons for humanitarian work that will benefit less fortunate communities around the world.

He stressed that the proceeds from the new real estate endowment project will be used to provide a food safety net for millions of people around the world, help them overcome the challenges resulting from malnutrition, and give them the opportunity to start a new life and have confidence in the future.

He added: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation is continuing to implement sustainable programs and projects that achieve security and stability for the less fortunate segments, alleviate the suffering of tens of millions around the world, create a positive impact on the lives of societies, and chart a better future for humanity.”

Addition of quality

For his part, the CEO of Wasl Asset Management Group, Hisham Abdullah Al Qassim, stressed that charitable and humanitarian work in the UAE is gaining new momentum every day, translating the visions and directives of the wise leadership in helping the less fortunate communities in the world, and increasing the numbers of beneficiaries of giving initiatives. The UAE, through the implementation of sustainable quality programs and projects, aims to provide food for tens of millions of poor and needy people, and to contribute to global efforts to eradicate hunger.

He added: “The development of the tower represents a qualitative addition to the UAE’s charitable journey and to the efforts of the (Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives) Foundation in supporting vulnerable segments and meeting their food needs. The new endowment tower will be a major contributor to achieving the goals of (the One Billion Meals Endowment), and an extension of the successes of the Ramadan campaigns.” And in continuation of the ambitious programs implemented by the Initiatives Foundation over a period of about 20 years.

He pointed out that the endowment tower will be developed according to the highest international standards, ensuring the best possible returns that benefit the target groups.

Maximizing endowment assets

The new endowment tower combines achieving returns on traditional real estate investment and community investment, by contributing its proceeds to meeting the food needs of less fortunate peoples. The project transforms the endowed capital into a state of sustainable investment, ensuring the addition of new assets to the “Billion Meals Endowment” initiative, which is what At the same time, it has a positive impact on providing food to people who face challenges in this sector.

The new tower project is one of the endowment projects that the “Billion Meals Endowment” initiative intends to implement in order to maximize the endowment’s assets and take care of the endowment money, and in a way that contributes to providing permanent sources of funding to be spent on the widest possible segment of the less fortunate groups.

The new tower project, which is considered a sustainable charitable endowment, aims to achieve the goals of the “Billion Meals Endowment” initiative, which seeks to provide hundreds of millions of meals in a sustainable manner for the most needy groups, especially in countries that are experiencing challenges in providing food security, in addition to supporting and assisting the most vulnerable segments. In societies, especially victims of disasters, conflicts and crises around the world, in addition to doubling the UAE’s efforts to strengthen the global endeavor to eradicate hunger in the world.

The “Billion Meals Endowment” initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, last Ramadan, provides a sustainable approach in enhancing aspects of charitable and humanitarian work launched by the UAE to provide relief to groups. The less fortunate and those who suffer from the challenge of hunger and malnutrition.

The “One Billion Meals Endowment” witnessed widespread community demand, and a race to do good deeds to contribute to providing food to the less fortunate groups around the world, in a way that expresses the noble values ​​​​established in Emirati society, as the campaign succeeded in collecting one billion and 75 million dirhams by the end of the last month of Ramadan. It also received real estate lands, company shares, cash amounts from companies and individuals, and subscriptions in daily amounts from thousands of individuals in the community.

