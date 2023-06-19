His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest solar energy complex in one location in the world, whose production capacity will reach 5,000 megawatts by In 2030, with investments amounting to 50 billion dirhams, and it will contribute to reducing more than 6.5 million tons of carbon emissions annually, as the capacity of this stage reaches 900 megawatts, according to the model of the independent energy producer, and provides clean energy supplies to about 270 thousand homes in the Emirate of Dubai, and contributes In reducing 1.18 million tons of carbon emissions annually.

His Highness stressed that the UAE always takes the initiative to be at the forefront of countries in the world seeking to create a more sustainable future for humanity, by continuing to diversify energy sources, while expanding reliance on clean and renewable energy sources, within the framework of the state’s commitment to implementing a rational approach that consolidates the foundations of sustainability and contributes to In preserving the environment, and keenness to support international efforts aimed at combating the consequences of climate change and reducing emissions, with the state realizing the value of the solidarity of nations and peoples in achieving this strategic goal related to the future of man and the quality of his life.

His Highness said: “We realize our responsibility towards the environment and towards future generations, and we are not late in fulfilling our obligations … the file of sustainability is a top priority … and we are keen on the world’s participation in the success of its goals with initiatives, projects and ideas that serve sustainable development and preserve the environment .. Adopting clean and renewable energy solutions is a strategic choice… and we are working with our partners around the world to spread the benefits and spread best practices.

His Highness, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, praised the progress of work according to the schedule specified for the implementation of the successive phases of the Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Complex, which is the largest of its kind in the world, which keeps pace with the UAE’s vision for the future of the energy sector, and constitutes one of the pillars. The main pillar of Dubai’s clean energy strategy, which aims to generate 25% of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2030, leading to 100% full reliance on renewable energy by 2050, while the completion of the fifth phase of the solar energy park comes in the year of sustainability. For the UAE, in which the country hosts “COP28”, as another big step towards the future of a conscious economy that relies on clean energy sources.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “We want Dubai to set an example in laying the foundations of a green economy, and to confirm its position among the most sustainable cities in the world. … and puts the consolidation of concepts and practices of sustainability at the forefront of its goals, with innovative ideas and creative methods that guarantee the good for all.

His Highness was accompanied during the inauguration of the fifth phase of the complex, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President Dubai Sports Council.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, from Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, listened to an explanation about the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex, which DEWA implemented using the latest panel technologies. Double-sided photovoltaic solar system, which allows the use of sunlight reflected on the front and back sides, with a single-axis solar tracking system, to increase energy productivity and plant efficiency.

The project was implemented according to the model of the independent energy producer through the “Shuaa Energy 3” company, through the partnership between DEWA, ​​the ACWA Power Alliance and the Gulf Investment Corporation, while the authority achieved a global achievement by obtaining the lowest global competitive price of 1.6953 US dollars per kilowatt / kilowatt. An hour for this stage, and the project investments amounted to two billion dirhams.

His Highness also listened to an explanation about the stages of the complex and the technologies used, as the capacity of the solar energy projects that have been operated in the complex currently amounts to 2,427 megawatts of photovoltaic solar panels and concentrated solar energy, while the total capacity of projects under construction in the complex is 433 megawatts of concentrated solar energy. The explanation included DEWA increasing the share of clean energy in the energy mix in the Emirate of Dubai to about 16.3% of its total production capacity, which amounts to 14,917 megawatts of electricity.

Al Tayer said: “We are working in accordance with the directives of the leadership in line with the declaration of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, in 2023 as the year of sustainability in the UAE under the slogan (Today for Tomorrow), and in implementation of the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and in support of the UAE’s hosting of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), the largest international event in the field of climate action, at Expo Dubai this year, and we are working hard to promote sustainability and shift towards A sustainable green economy to increase the proportion of renewable and clean energy within the energy mix in Dubai, in order to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the carbon neutrality strategy for the Emirate of Dubai 2050, to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050 ».

He added, “To achieve these goals, we have launched a number of projects, which we are implementing in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex. And we pledge to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to complete our development projects, to achieve His Highness’s ambitious vision for this national edifice, which confirms the country’s success in moving forward with confident steps, to ensure a sustainable future for us and for future generations.

For his part, the founder and chairman of ACWA Power, Mohammed Abunayyan, said: “We are pleased to celebrate a new achievement, as part of the long-term partnership with DEWA, ​​by inaugurating the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park ahead of schedule. In cooperation with our partners, Gulf Investment Corporation, and Shanghai Electric (engineering, procurement and construction contractor), our goal for the Shuaa Energy project has always been to achieve the highest technical and operational standards in every step we take, and a record for the lowest solar energy tariff was achieved in the world in 2020 Advanced bifacial solar panel technologies and automatic cleaning robots have also been used.

ACWA Power has cooperated with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority to implement previous phases of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park project. The second phase of photovoltaic energy with a capacity of 200 megawatts was launched from the solar energy complex developed by ACWA Power in March 2017, and the consortium led by DEWA and ACWA Power established the “Noor Energy 1” project company to design, build and operate the fourth phase with a capacity 950 megawatts. For his part, Ibrahim Al-Qadi, CEO of the Gulf Investment Corporation, said: “We are proud to participate in the development of renewable energy and infrastructure projects in the United Arab Emirates. The project of the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park with the independent product system is one of the qualitative investments that are in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. He added, “We congratulate DEWA for its success in engaging the local, regional and global private sector in developing renewable energy projects in the Emirate of Dubai, which in turn supports the operational efficiency of the energy sector, through the use of advanced technical methods, at a competitive price.”

The first projects in the Middle East

The fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is one of the first projects in the Middle East to use artificial intelligence in the form of an “advanced robotic cleaning methodology” for the operation and maintenance of photovoltaic panels.

The total area of ​​the fifth phase is approximately 10 square kilometers, half of the total area of ​​the third phase, with a capacity of 800 megawatts. The fifth phase was completed ahead of schedule (June 2023 instead of December 2023), despite the implementation during the outbreak of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

A global achievement..and clean energy

The inauguration of the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Energy Park, with a capacity of 900 megawatts, comes in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to provide 100% of the energy production capacity in Dubai from clean energy sources by 2050. The authority has achieved a global achievement by obtaining At the lowest global competitive price in 2020, it amounted to 1.6953 US cents per kilowatt-hour for the fifth phase, which included more than 6.8 million safe working hours.

The complex keeps pace with the UAE’s vision for the future of the energy sector, and is one of the main pillars of Dubai’s clean energy strategy.

