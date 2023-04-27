His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the new mission of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center for Lunar Exploration under the name “Rashid 2”. .

This came during his visit to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and his meeting with the center’s work team, stressing his highness on the importance of showing determination and persistence, and believing that the upcoming successes are many, and that the UAE has come a long way. major in the space industry in record time.

His Highness said, “The first attempt to reach the moon has been accomplished… and we will continue to make new attempts, God willing, until we reach.”

His Highness also said: “The mission of the vehicle carrying the explorer Rashid did not succeed in landing on the surface of the moon..but we succeeded in raising the ceiling of our ambitions to reach the moon..and we succeeded in making a team of our young men and women capable of managing advanced space projects..and we succeeded in building a space sector of zero in 10 years.

His Highness affirmed: “We are a country founded on ambition. We are a country that has not stopped since December 2, 1971. It will not stop. It will not turn around. It will not set small goals for itself. The coming is more beautiful, greater and bolder, God willing.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in tweets on Twitter: “The mission of the vehicle carrying the explorer Rashid did not succeed in landing on the surface of the moon..but we succeeded in raising the ceiling of our ambitions to reach the moon..and we succeeded in making a team of our young men and women capable On managing advanced space projects..and we succeeded in building a space sector from scratch within 10 years..today the explorer (Rashid 1) on the surface of the moon carries the flag of the Emirates..to constitute the greatest evidence of our courage..and our thinking outside the box..and our attempt to reach the moon.. From today, work will begin on (Rashid 2), a new explorer, for a new attempt to reach the moon.”

His Highness added, “We are a country founded on ambition. We are a country that has not stopped since December 2, 1971. It will not stop. It will not turn around. It will not set small goals for itself. The coming is more beautiful, greater and bolder, God willing.”

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, stressed that the nature of the space sector bears the presence of high risk rates, and it is a scientific and systematic method for exploration and experimentation, and the UAE continues in this approach to reach a pioneering and advanced space sector that competes with global countries. Where His Highness said: «(The biggest risk is not to take risks), as Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid says..and the nature of the space sector is the existence of a high risk rate..and we accept that..we have had the honor of trying to reach a new point in the history of the UAE..and we have the honor Raising our aspirations so that the roof of space and its planets and stars ».

His Highness added, “Mohammed bin Rashid directed us to start immediately developing (Rashid 2)… a new vehicle… for a new attempt… to reach the moon, God willing.”

The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, to meet with the national project work teams, came after iSpace announced, the day before yesterday, April 25, 2023, at 10 pm, the loss of contact with the lander. “Hakuto R”, the first private commercial lander to land on the surface of the moon ever, and it was carrying the Emirati explorer Rashid, as it was unable to confirm the landing of the vehicle, while the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center confirmed that the “iSpace” team continues to study status, and will provide updates when it is finished.

His Highness also praised the efforts of the work team, thanking their endeavors and dedication to work, stressing that work in the space sector requires many attempts, and inherently carries the possibility of success and failure, stressing that unsuccessful attempts are the ladder that leads us to successes and excellence.

Their Highness’s visit to the center was attended by Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Vice President of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, President of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center Salem Humaid Al Marri, and a number of senior officials. Center officials.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, through the Emirates project to explore the moon, succeeded in achieving a number of important achievements, most notably the design of a explorer among the most advanced in the world, and the first Arab and Emirati explorer to reach the orbit of the moon aboard the “Hakuto-R” vehicle of the “I” company. Space”, and the approach of landing on the moon, as these are very important achievements for the first mission to explore the moon for the United Arab Emirates, and highlight the extent of the country’s commitment to advancing the field of space exploration.

Explorer Rashid was launched to the surface of the moon, aboard the “Hakuto-R” spacecraft, from Complex No. 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Base, in Florida, in the United States, on December 11, 2022, at 11:38 am UAE time. For the United Arab Emirates to be the owner of the first Arab mission to explore the moon.

The explorer Rashid, which is one of the most advanced and sophisticated vehicles to reach the surface of the moon, was distinguished by a unique design, as it weighs about 10 kg, has a height of about 80 cm, a length of about 53.5 cm, and a width of about 53.85 cm.

Vice President of the State:

“The explorer (Rashid 1) on the surface of the moon carries the flag of the Emirates … to be the greatest evidence of our courage.”

“The first attempt to reach the moon has been accomplished… and we will continue to make new attempts until we reach it.”

“We are a country founded on ambition… it has not stopped since December 2, 1971… and it will not stop… and it will not set small goals for itself.”

Hamdan bin Mohammed:

“The nature of the space sector is the presence of high risk rates, and it is a scientific and systematic method for exploration and experimentation.”

“The UAE continues this approach to reach a pioneering and advanced space sector that competes with global countries.”

International and local partnerships

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center held 10 international and four local partnerships, within the scientific program of the Emirates Moon Exploration Project. The center had concluded these partnerships with entities, institutions, and space agencies. This cooperation includes 40 scientists, researchers and engineers, who contributed to the process of developing the main devices of the Rashid explorer, including the microelectric charge sensor, the microscopic camera, and the main and secondary camera devices, in addition to participating in data collection and analysis, and working on the devices.