His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced that he, along with his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, attended the announcement of the UAE’s accession to a global scientific project. To build the lunar space station.

His Highness, the Vice President of the State, wrote on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “We began our new year 2024 in the UAE with exceptional projects, thank God… And today, along with my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, I attended the announcement of the UAE’s accession to a global scientific project to build… The Lunar Space Station, along with the United States, Canada, Japan and the European Union.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Within this project, the first Arab Emirati astronaut will also reach the moon.”

His Highness confirmed: “The UAE will develop a complete unit within the station weighing 10 tons… A space operations center will be established in the country for the new station… and a global center for training astronauts will also be located in the country.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum explained, “The lunar space station represents the return of humans to the moon and the main platform from which human missions will be launched to reach Mars as well. Work will begin immediately. The UAE will be part of this project, which represents one of humanity’s greatest ambitions in space during the next decade.” ».

His Highness concluded by saying: “We are proud of our projects.. proud of our cadres.. proud of our children’s ambitions.. and optimistic about the new year, which will be the most beautiful and greatest, God willing, in the UAE.”