His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, congratulated the top high school students for their excellence in the 2023-2024 academic year.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a post on his account on the “X” platform yesterday: “We congratulate our sons and daughters, the top high school students, on their excellence. We congratulate their parents and teachers. We congratulate our educational staff on the successful conclusion of their academic year. In our schools, we see our future. In our students, we see our new national cadres. From the field of education, we set out in the fields of development and progress, God willing. May God grant success to everyone. A pleasant and happy holiday to all, God willing.”

