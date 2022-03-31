His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said through his account on the social networking site “Twitter”: 182 days .. 192 countries .. millions of visitors .. goodbye Expo .. we gathered the world in the largest event. And in the most difficult time for humanity.. within the most beautiful session of the Expo in its history.. we promised and fulfilled.. we say what we do.. and do what we say..

And the next is greater, God willing..

Mohammed bin Rashid sends a message to the closing ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai .. Video



