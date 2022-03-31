His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, confirmed that “during the (Expo 2020) trip, the UAE showed the world a different image of creativity that touched the minds and hearts of all segments of society, and the people of the Emirates demonstrated their ability to face difficulties and challenges. ».

This came during a recorded speech, which His Highness addressed to the closing ceremony of “Expo 2020 Dubai”, during which he stressed that the UAE will always remain a center for connecting minds and creating the future, with an exceptional government, and the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

His Highness said: “In every moment of this trip, we reflected the values ​​of the people of the Emirates of love and hospitality. Today is not the end of (Expo 2020), but a new beginning. The Emirates and Dubai, God willing, will remain in their brilliance and strength, and in their ability to connect minds. And the future was made…with this exceptional government, and the leadership of my brother, Mohammed bin Zayed.”

His Highness also confirmed on his Twitter page that Dubai succeeded in accomplishing the mission, despite the circumstances that surrounded it. His Highness said: “182 days.. 192 countries.. Millions of visitors.. Farewell (Expo). We gathered the world in the biggest event..and in the most difficult time for humanity..within the most beautiful session of the Expo in its history..We promised and fulfilled. We say what we do..and do what we say..and greater things are yet to come, God willing..

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, witnessed the closing ceremony of “Expo 2020 Dubai”, which was held yesterday evening in Al Wasl Square in the heart of the global event, with the curtain coming down on its activities, while The Japanese city of Osaka is preparing to receive the next edition of “Expo”. His Highness said, in a tweet on Twitter: “For six months, everyone met at (Expo 2020 Dubai).

192 countries combined their cultures, ideas and aspirations. Millions of visitors from the UAE and the world, and the many events and events that the event hosted, to achieve with its conclusion great achievements and create new horizons, launched from Dubai, the city of the world, to chart the future of the world.”

The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Group, Chairman of the Higher Committee of Expo 2020 Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, and a number of officials.

More than 190 countries participated in the “Expo 2020 Dubai”, which began on October 1, 2021, in addition to the participation of international organizations, bodies and institutions, local and international companies, as well as academic bodies, and within the largest session of the largest exhibitions in the world, the oldest in history and the most comprehensive content, Perhaps the most important and profound impact, given the timing in which the world is preparing for a new start to the path of progress and development.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan stressed the great success of this exceptional session of the “Expo”, which will remain engraved in the memory of history, and will remain a shining milestone in the record of the achievements of our young country.

He noted the great effort behind this honorable success of a historic session of the huge World Expo in the UAE, led by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, stressing that the follow-up and motivation of His Highness were among the most important reasons for presenting a historical version of the event, thanks to the efforts of a huge team. Presented by the Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of “Expo 2020 Dubai”, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi.

He extended his thanks and appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of this historic session, especially the International Exhibitions Bureau, for the great cooperation it has shown since the UAE’s winning of hosting, as well as thousands of volunteers and members of the various work teams, within a work system whose components were integrated to bring out the event in this honorable manner. Which is a reason to be proud of.

He listed the most important stations that the Expo witnessed during the past six months, foremost of which is the celebration of the golden jubilee of the United Arab Emirates, which the Expo came to confirm its position as a land of tolerance, coexistence and peace, while the memory of “Expo 2020 Dubai” will remain a symbol of hope, and an embodiment of the strength of human will. .

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan expressed the UAE’s aspiration to participate in the “Osaka Expo 2025”, calling for the adoption of the knowledge, innovations and ideas presented by the “Dubai Expo” as an inspiration to build a new world.

He said: “Today we bid farewell to (Expo 2020 Dubai), with its great and influential journey, and we look forward to its sustainable legacy, which our sons and daughters will carry forward, to complete its major goals by stimulating innovation and creativity in a harmonious global society.”

hand over the flag

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Commissioner-General of “Expo 2020 Dubai”, handed over the “Expo” flag to officials of the International Bureau of Exhibitions, the global organizer of the “Expo”, to hand it over to officials of “Expo Osaka”.

The audience watched a dazzling concert, featuring Christina Aguilera, international artist Yo-Yo Ma, one of the most famous cellists in the world and the recipient of many prestigious awards, in addition to the famous singer, songwriter and pianist Norah Jones.

The ceremony also included paintings inspired by the UAE’s folklore and authentic culture, in addition to a creative show in which about 440 exhibitors from 56 countries participated.

Success is the result of a vision

The President of the General Assembly of the International Bureau of Exhibitions, Jay Chol Choi, confirmed that the success of “Expo 2020 Dubai” is the result of the vision behind its successful organization, with its first convening in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, as well as the first time that the global event witnessed the establishment of Independent pavilions for over 190 countries.

Choi pointed out that “Expo 2020 Dubai” is evidence that the world’s ability to navigate between challenges depends on cooperation to achieve this goal, noting the value of the event, which was held under the slogan “Connecting Minds…Making the Future” in discussing the existing challenges and opportunities available to the world. and giving new generations the tools that enable them to create a better future.

He called on the participants in “Expo 2020 Dubai” to bring with them to their countries the visions and aspirations that everyone has had during the past six months, and for this rich experience, which was crowded in Dubai with creative ideas, to change the world’s approach for the better, and to remain with them to set its goals. The noble will be put into practice during the next stage.

• 182 days .. 192 countries .. and millions of visitors to “Expo 2020 Dubai”.



