His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, participated yesterday in the work of the forty-second session of the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, where His Highness headed the UAE delegation in the meeting held under the chairmanship of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. And in the presence of Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries, at the Diriyah Palace in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter yesterday: “On the way to the Riyadh summit today.. We need a strong start for the fifth decade of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s march.. Our peoples are looking forward to economic and development integration.. Our peoples are looking forward to real and deep cooperation.. Our peoples are waiting for our meetings.” Riyadh has the results of transforming all our cities into Riyadh of growth, prosperity and progress.”

The Riyadh summit included a number of topics related to the joint Gulf action process, and the achievements made in this framework towards greater integration and cooperation among the GCC states, as well as discussing ways to advance the paths of Gulf cooperation in various fields, in a way that rises to the level of aspirations hoped for the future of this cooperation. And seeking to achieve everything that would achieve the good, security and prosperity of the GCC countries and its peoples.

The summit discussed the importance of strengthening cooperation in shaping the future of sustainable development that will benefit the peoples of the GCC states, while monitoring more opportunities for economic development, emphasizing the importance of coordinating positions and uniting ranks in addressing the various forms of challenges facing the GCC states in order to confirm their ability to neutralize and overcome them. In light of the congruence of visions and aspirations for the future of the region and to serve its interests.

On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, presided over the work of the meeting of the 42nd session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council Arabia.

During the opening speech of the summit, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stressed that the convening of the forty-second summit of the Council comes in light of many challenges facing the region and requires more coordination of efforts to enhance cohesion, security and stability of the GCC countries, stressing the importance of completing the elements of unity. The economic and joint defense and security systems in a way that enhances the regional and international role of the Council by unifying political positions and developing partnerships with the international community.

His Highness referred to the aspirations towards building a prosperous economic bloc, which requires creating an attractive and stimulating environment based on diversifying sources of income, unleashing the energies of promising economic sectors, keeping pace with technical developments in all fields, finding a balance to achieve security and stability in global energy markets, and dealing with the phenomenon of climate change through Providing the world with clean energy and supporting innovation and development in this field.

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during his speech, touched on the overall situation in the Arab region, and the aspirations to resolve conflicts in a peaceful manner based on dialogue in order to ensure the security and stability of the region, and to enhance the prospects for development throughout, while emphasizing the principles of good neighborliness and respect for UN resolutions. And spare the region all destabilizing activities.

The UAE delegation to the 42nd Gulf Summit included: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of State for Financial Affairs Mohammed Hadi Al Husseini, and Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Bint Ibrahim Al Hashimi, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of State Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Head of the Ceremony of Vice President and Prime Minister Khalifa Saeed Suleiman.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the accompanying delegation, arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, earlier yesterday, where he was received by His Highness and his companions upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport, by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Acting Governor of Riyadh Region, and His Excellency Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and a number of Of the princes, ministers and senior Saudi officials.

