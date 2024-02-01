His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” said through His Highness’s official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, in the presence of 30 federal agencies that we have launched a new program to clear up the government bureaucracy where it will work. Government agencies agreed to cancel 2,000 government procedures within a year… reduce the duration of government services by 50%… and re-engineer hundreds of government services…

His Highness added: We have set incentives for work teams that reduce their procedures… and we announced incentive rewards amounting to one million dirhams for the employee or work team that excels in reducing and deleting unnecessary procedures… Our goal is to facilitate people’s lives… Our goal is to make people comfortable and serve people with what they deserve in the UAE. Our goal is to be the best government in the world in providing services.