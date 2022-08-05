Dubai (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the UAE possesses leadership and vision, and has work teams and youth to develop the country.

This came in a video posted by His Highness on “Instagram” yesterday, under the hashtag “#Leadership Flashes”, in which His Highness shares with his followers some of his life and leadership experiences.

His Highness said in the video: “When we speak, we are excited. Of course, everyone is excited about what our parents have done and reached, and we see our small role for them. We must be enthusiastic about the development of the country. He works.. Mohammed bin Rashid is one individual, we are groups, we have work teams, we have young people doing work.. Of course there is leadership, of course there is a vision, we have no project or idea but I am 100 percent convinced of it, but if I am convinced, no I stop.”