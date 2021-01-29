His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced the completion of the treatment of 18 million people for the blindness of trachoma.

In his Twitter account, His Highness wrote, “Through Noor Dubai, we have treated 18 million people from trachoma (a neglected tropical disease that causes blindness) and distributed 87 million doses for prevention, in addition to conducting 350,000 operations for the blind, and training 50,000 health professionals.”

On the occasion of the International Day of Neglected Tropical Diseases, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, “The UAE will not stop anything in the global march of humanitarian good.”