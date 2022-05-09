His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, through his account on the social networking site “Twitter”, that the government of the Union resumed its work today after the Eid Al-Fitr holiday and chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers at Al Watan Palace in the capital, Abu Dhabi. .. The first decision in our session was a new housing policy within the Zayed Housing Program and a new financing program for housing loans worth 11.5 billion dirhams, benefiting 13,000 citizen families.

His Highness added, “We have also approved a new system to enhance the presence of our national cadres in the private sector by raising the Emiratisation rates by 2% annually for skilled jobs in private sector establishments with more than 50 employees, to reach 10% in 2026, in cooperation with the Nafes program and through financial advantages. establishments to support the employment of these cadres.

His Highness continued in a subsequent tweet, “Today we have also adopted an unemployment insurance system. Its aim is to compensate the insured worker with a cash amount for a limited period in the event of his being unemployed. The aim is to enhance the competitiveness of the labor market, provide a social umbrella for its workers, and establish a stable work environment for all.”

His Highness said, “Today we have also adopted a new system for the governance of public higher education institutions and our national universities … to provide them with greater flexibility and independence … with setting clear performance indicators for their work in a way that enhances the financial efficiency of these institutions … and supports them in achieving their educational goals.”

His Highness said, “We also adopted today in the Council of Ministers a decision allowing the publication of the names of violators of our capital market regulations and the regulations of the Securities and Commodities Authority… while publishing the facts of these violations… The goal is to raise investment awareness… and protect our financial markets… and deter violators… and ensure the protection of all investors.” “.

His Highness added, “In the environmental sector, we approved the formation of the Emirates Council for Climate Action headed by the Minister of Climate Change and the membership of the relevant federal and local authorities. The goal is to develop public sectoral plans to deal with the effects of climate change and adapt to its effects and to follow up on the implementation of the climate neutrality plans by 2050 that we previously announced.”

His Highness said, “We also approved today the establishment of the Emirates Council for Environmental and Municipal Work, with the membership of all municipalities in the country and a group of federal ministries, with the aim of exchanging experiences and proposing regulations and legislation that raise the level of municipal work at the federal level.”

His Highness continued, “We also adopted today a decision to merge the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments with the Zakat Fund and to form a new board to manage the authority. We have a great opportunity for the growth of the endowment sector in the country and the development of Zakat resources. The new authority has a great mission to develop this sector.”

His Highness concluded by saying, “We have adopted a decision today regarding the UAE pavilion at Expo 2022 Floriad, which will be held in Amsterdam in the Netherlands. It aims to introduce the country’s efforts to overcome the challenges of high temperatures and water scarcity and preserve our biodiversity. This environmental exhibition is held every 10 years in the Netherlands.” .



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

