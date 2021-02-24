His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, confirmed the adoption of a new session for the national agenda of the UAE government, as well as strategic projects that represent aspirations for the next fifty.

His Highness said, in a tweet on “Twitter”: “My brother Mohammed bin Zayed chaired the fifty-day retreat .. We adopted a new session for the national agenda .. and strategic projects that represent some of our aspirations for the next fifty .. We started the previous fifty from the Saeh al-Sedira desert … and we start the new fifty from the desert.” Mars”.





