His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his pride in the achievement of the “Dubai Metro”, after reaching two billion passengers, since its opening in 2009.

His Highness said, through his official account on Twitter, yesterday: “Today, the number of passengers (Dubai Metro) has reached two billion since its opening on 9-9-2009. The number of its trains is 129, the number of its stations is 53, the number of passengers per day exceeds 600,000, and the rate of punctuality is 99.7%.

His Highness added, “The idea of ​​(Dubai Metro) was not familiar in the region..its culture was not acceptable..and its decision was not agreed upon by most of the officials, but the responsibility required us to take an unfamiliar and unacceptable decision..and we accomplished what we promised..and we did what we did.” We said.

And His Highness continued, “Hikma: In moments of difficult decision-making … the worst option is not to make a decision … because in these moments the destinies of countries and societies are made.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, also confirmed that the integrated and world-class transportation system that characterizes Dubai is only the result of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and his keenness to build a city that will be A model for future cities by investing in basic infrastructure projects, operating and maintaining them in accordance with the best international standards, to ensure the provision of sustainable and high-quality services that make Dubai the best city in the world to live, work and visit.

This came on the occasion of the “Dubai Metro” setting a new record, with the number of its users exceeding the barrier of two billion passengers, since its operation in September of 2009, until the beginning of this year, while the “Dubai Metro” maintains its position as the longest metro project in the world without a driver.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, praised the efforts of those in charge of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, and the achievements it yields with tangible positive effects on members of society, with the various components of the advanced transportation system in the emirate providing a distinct service to many groups, which depend largely on mass transportation in Its movement within the city, praising His Highness the growth of community awareness of the importance of shifting from the use of private vehicles to moving with the modern and convenient means offered by the emirate, the most important of which is the “Dubai Metro”, which today serves as the backbone of the transportation system that connects the various vital areas in the emirate, providing the advantage of easy transportation And safe for passengers.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also noted the positive impact of the metro as one of the most important environmentally friendly sustainable mass transit solutions.

He said: «(Dubai Metro) is a vital project that serves the community, and reflects Dubai’s keenness to provide sustainable, efficient and environmentally friendly transportation solutions. We are continuing to develop a highly efficient and reliable transportation system to facilitate smooth and safe movement, and to support the emirate’s comprehensive development goals.”

The average daily number of metro users last year reached more than 616 thousand passengers, which gives positive indications of a growing number of metro users, and confirms that the RTA’s plans to increase the number of users of mass transportation are moving in the right direction, and that there is a shift and development in the society’s culture towards the means of transportation. Mass transportation, as people began to seek its benefits and advantages, including easy and convenient transportation, and reduced fuel and vehicle maintenance expenses.

In addition to the role of the “Dubai Metro” in facilitating the movement of residents and visitors in the emirate, it has contributed to strengthening the competitive strength of Dubai in organizing international events, the most important of which is the successful hosting of the “Expo 2020 Dubai”, which witnessed the implementation of Route 2020 for the Dubai Metro, with a length of 15 km. including seven stations.

The metro also contributed to enhancing the economic development of the emirate, as well as tourism activities, while it also had a clear impact on raising the value of real estate near its stations, by up to 12%.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, said: “The number of users of the (Red Line) of the Dubai Metro reached 1.342 billion passengers, while the number of users of the (Green Line) reached 673 million and 531 thousand passengers.”

He said, “We are proud of (Dubai Metro’s) record of great success in achieving the highest international safety standards and operational efficiency in adhering to the accuracy of trip times, which amounted to 99.7%.”

And he added that the statistics showed a continuous increase in the number of Dubai Metro users since its operation in September 2009, when it recorded six million and 89 thousand passengers during four months (from September to the end of December of 2009), then the number increased from 38 million and 89 thousand passengers in 2010 to 69 million and 7000 passengers in 2011, which is the year in which the Green Line was inaugurated (on 9/9/2011), and as a result, the number of metro passengers increased in 2012 to 109 million and 49 thousand passengers, with a growth rate of 58% compared to the previous year. . In 2013, the number of passengers reached 137 million and 759 thousand passengers. In 2014, the number of passengers reached 164 million and 307 thousand passengers, with a growth rate of more than 19%. The number of Dubai Metro users increased in 2015 to 178 million and 646 thousand passengers, to reach 191 million and 325 thousand passengers in 2016. And it exceeded the barrier of 200 million and 752 thousand passengers in 2017, by the end of which the total number of metro users since its operation exceeded the barrier of one billion passengers.

Al Tayer added: “The number of metro users continued to grow gradually, bringing the number in 2018 to 204 million and 405 thousand passengers. In 2019, the number of passengers reached 202 million and 978 thousand passengers. In the year 2020, in which the world witnessed the (Covid-19) pandemic, the number of metro users decreased as a result of the precautionary measures, as the number of passengers reached 113 million and 626 thousand passengers, then it rose again with the start of recovery and the return of life to normal, bringing the number of passengers in 2021 to 151 million and 255 thousand passengers, so that (Dubai Metro) will return and set a record in 2022, the highest since its operation, and it reached 225 million and 142 thousand passengers, with a strong growth of about 49%. The total number of metro users since its operation until last January has reached more than two billion passengers.

Several factors contributed to the increase in the number of Dubai Metro passengers during this period, as new stations were opened within the Route 2020 project, in addition to effective measures to achieve a rapid recovery from the repercussions of the (Covid-19) pandemic, and there was a clear impact of effective and distinguished coordination from Before the Rail Agency and the concerned departments of the authority for important international events and events, such as the “Expo 2020 Dubai” exhibition and the events related to the 2022 World Cup and major exhibitions, such as “Gulf Food”, “GITEX”, “The Big Five”, and many other international exhibitions and conferences Dubai is one of the most important destinations in the region and the world.

The Dubai Metro enjoys a special place as one of the most important projects of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai and the mass transit system in the emirate.

The metro consists of the red and green lines, which extend for 89.3 km, and include 53 stations and a fleet of 129 trains, while the facilities and services available at the Dubai Metro stations are among the best facilities and services in the world.

It is noteworthy that the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai is the first entity in the world that has the largest number of LEED certificates for the gold category for a transport and transportation project from the (Leading Design for Energy and Environment) program with a classification (v4 BD + C: NC), by choosing the appropriate location for the stations, and applying Strategies that reduce energy and water consumption, reduce carbon emissions, use appropriate and recyclable building materials, and reduce waste resulting from implementation work.

Control Center

The Train Operations Control Center is one of the most advanced control centers in the world, through which the daily operation of the Dubai Metro service on the red and green lines is managed around the clock (24/7), and it requires a high level of accuracy and speed, and the highest levels of safety and security are achieved. and passenger comfort.

The center contributed to the “Dubai Metro” achieving the highest international safety standards and operational efficiency in adhering to the accuracy of trip times, and achieved faster implementation of maintenance operations and decision-making, and reduced the possibility of breakdowns.