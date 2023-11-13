His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, that Emirates Airlines and Flydubai today signed aircraft purchase deals with a total value exceeding 231 billion dirhams in… The Dubai Air Show is an expression of our confidence in the future, our confidence in our economy, and our confidence in our national companies and their cadres.

His Highness added, “We have a clear vision that the future belongs to those who focus on its design and implementation… and that our economic strength is a source of stability and prosperity for us and our region, God willing.”