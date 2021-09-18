His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the government to give Majid Al Futtaim companies priority and priority in government contracts.

His Highness said through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, Brother Majid Al Futtaim announced today that 3,000 jobs will be provided to citizens.. He has our thanks and appreciation.. There are partner companies in the country … and companies that only want to take from the homeland … We directed the government to have Majid companies Al-Futtaim priority and preference in government contracts.

Majid Al Futtaim announced its intention to expand its program to develop and attract Emirati talent, with the aim of providing more career opportunities for UAE nationals across its multiple sectors in the UAE and abroad.

As part of Majid Al Futtaim’s contribution to the Nafes program, launched by the UAE government, the company announced its commitment and participation in implementing a series of initiatives that focus on developing the professional advancement of national cadres.

In line with the objectives of the “NAFES” program, which calls on public and private sector institutions to practically contribute to the long-term strengthening and development of the national workforce, Majid Al Futtaim will create and develop 3,000 new job opportunities for UAE nationals wishing to build their career path in the private sector. during the next five years.



