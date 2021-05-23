Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said: “The world economy shrank 4%, international trade declined 20%, and the world lost millions of jobs in 2020.” In a tweet, His Highness added: In the same year, the UAE economy created 100,000 jobs in the retail sector and e-commerce, and 148,000 jobs in the financial, technology and telecommunications sector. His Highness concluded: “We repeat: Crisis management creates opportunities … Management crises destroy gains.”