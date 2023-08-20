His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE continues to consolidate the values ​​of giving, extending a helping hand to the less fortunate, and fighting ignorance everywhere in our region and the world.

His Highness said, through his account on the “X” platform, on the occasion of the World Humanitarian Day, which falls on August 19 of each year: “On World Humanitarian Day, we affirm the UAE’s message and our message: we continue to consolidate the values ​​of giving in our society … we continue to extend a helping hand to the lesser people.” Luck.. We continue to fight poverty, hunger and ignorance everywhere in our region and the world.. And we continue to instill hope for a better tomorrow in our Arab societies.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation celebrates the International Day of Humanitarian Action, which falls on August 19 of each year. And developmental and community programs, and it was able, with the efforts of 847 employees and 150,266 volunteers, to reach 102 million people in 100 countries around the world, which is the largest number of beneficiaries in one year, compared to previous years.

The Foundation succeeded in achieving this achievement, with the solidarity and cooperation of the human cadre in the Foundation, and thanks to the broad partnerships it concluded within its five work axes: the humanitarian and relief aid pillar, the health care and disease control pillar, the pillar of spreading education and knowledge, the pillar of future innovation and leadership, and the pillar of community empowerment.

The Foundation is keen to expand its international partnerships and strengthen its cooperation with various international organizations, in a way that supports joint global action to confront several challenges, especially hunger, malnutrition and food insecurity.

In early March, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives concluded two new cooperation agreements with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), at a value of approximately 46 million dirhams, to support the forcibly displaced, according to which the Foundation raises its contributions to the UNHCR’s efforts to approximately 100 million dirhams to provide support to refugee and displaced communities. in less fortunate parts of the world.

Also last March, it announced, through its “One Billion Meals” initiative, its support for the United Nations Trust Fund “UnitLife”, which aims to combat chronic malnutrition in parts of the world.

Under the cooperation, the Foundation provides 5.5 million dirhams to the United Nations Trust Fund “UnitLife”, which is governed by the French government, the United Nations Women’s Commission, the World Food Program and the “Ecobank” Foundation, in order to support the development of innovative solutions in the field of agriculture, and the empowerment of women and mothers. and combating malnutrition, especially among children, in Senegal, Niger and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, benefiting more than 300,000 people.

In July 2022, it also signed an agreement with the United Nations World Food Program, with the aim of distributing 49 million meals provided by the Foundation in seven countries: Bangladesh, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Niger.

In May 2022, it signed an agreement with the World Economic Forum to create a global platform for the network of food innovation centers established by the Global Forum, so that the platform contributes to accelerating and expanding the scope of innovation in the field of food transformation towards more efficient sustainable future options, and improving food production mechanisms around the world.

The agreement also makes Dubai the international headquarters for the annual meeting of food innovation centers. The agreement also includes the accession of “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” to the Supervisory Board of the Food Systems Initiative and the Steering Committee of Food Innovation Centers of the World Economic Forum.

Within the axis of humanitarian and relief aid, the Foundation was able to provide assistance to 30.2 million people during the year 2022, and the volume of spending on various initiatives, projects and programs under this axis reached 910 million dirhams.

The International City for Humanitarian Services, the Emirates Food Bank Foundation, the Mohammed bin Rashid Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Emirates Watering Foundation, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Center for Endowment and Endowment Consultancy are included under the axis of humanitarian and relief aid.

Within this axis, the human cadres contributed to the successes achieved by the series of Ramadan food-feeding initiatives, starting with the “10 million meals” campaign in the year 2020, “100 million meals” in the year 2021, and “one billion meals” in the year 2022, up to the campaign. “Endowment of a Billion Meals” in the year 2023, to launch the largest endowment fund to feed food sustainably.

In the context of its efforts to support the “One Billion Meals” campaign in 2022, the Foundation, in cooperation with Emirates Bank under its umbrella, launched the “One Million Meals of Surplus Food” campaign, which in turn aimed to provide food support to those in need, in cooperation with about 200 strategic partners, including More than 55 hotels, 65 food establishments, 35 supermarkets, vegetable and fruit markets, 13 charities, and 10 central kitchens. More than 150 volunteers participated in their direct operations, and the campaign succeeded in distributing more than 2.3 million meals.

In January 2022, the Foundation launched the charitable initiative “Let’s Make Their Winter Warmer”, in cooperation with the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, to support people suffering from difficult conditions due to the cold, and to support refugees whose conditions forced them to live in tents.

During the past year, the International City for Humanitarian Services provided urgent humanitarian and relief assistance to countries affected by wars and natural disasters, as it sent about 747 tons of supplies, benefiting more than 1.6 million people.

Last year, the Foundation’s initiatives included the construction of three primary schools in Kyrgyzstan, three schools in Tajikistan, and the Omar Bin Al-Khattab Educational Complex in Indonesia.

The Foundation also implemented the “School Bag” project in five countries. And it was keen to continue the program of building houses for the poor and needy in Tajikistan, where an integrated village with services was built and equipped with housing for 103 families, at a total cost of more than 3.3 million dirhams.

In the context of its keenness to treat the largest possible number of disadvantaged children with heart defects, the “Nabadat” humanitarian medical initiative last year provided treatment to 1,377 children in Egypt, Tajikistan, Mauritania, and Kyrgyzstan, at a total cost of more than 4.8 million dirhams.

It also continued its annual initiative to build medical clinics in remote areas, where four clinics and two hospitals were built in Tajikistan, a general hospital in Kyrgyzstan, and one integrated clinic in the Philippines, at a cost of more than 4.2 million dirhams.

The Emirates Water Foundation has contributed to improving the lives of more than 13.7 million people in 37 countries, and has implemented more than a thousand sustainable water projects until the end of last year.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Global Center for Endowment and Endowment Consultancy launched the “Waqf Sukuk” initiative, in partnership with the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai and the National Bonds Company.

In the field of health care and disease control, the cooperation of the employees of the Noor Dubai Foundation and the Al Jalila Foundation to support education and research in the medical fields, with local institutions and international organizations in dozens of countries, resulted in providing assistance to 9.4 million people last year, with an expenditure amount of 42.5 million dirhams.

Last year, Al Jalila Foundation set up the first biobank supported by robotic technologies in the UAE, with investments amounting to 17 million dirhams.

In the same year, Noor Dubai, within the “Collective Drug Distribution Program”, succeeded in distributing doses of the antibiotic “Zithromax” to 9,142,612 people, and about 15,000 public health workers were trained on trachoma control and drug care mechanisms.

The Dubai Cares Foundation, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, the Knowledge Summit, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award, the Arab e-learning school platform, the digital school, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, the Mohammed bin Rashid Prize for Arabic Language, and the Arab Reading Challenge worked on Achieving the objectives of the axis of spreading education and knowledge during the past year, which recorded a record increase in the number of beneficiaries of the various initiatives and programs affiliated with it by 55.1 million people, while the total volume of spending on the various knowledge and cultural initiatives and projects under this axis amounted to 213 million dirhams. The Arab Reading Challenge initiative, in its sixth session, attracted 22 million students from 44 countries, bringing the number in the seventh session of the largest reading event of its kind in the Arabic language in the world, to 24.8 million participants from 46 countries.

Last year also witnessed the inauguration of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, the new cultural beacon that aims to stimulate the passion for knowledge, and to ensure that everyone has access to distinguished books, knowledge resources and high-quality services. The number of visitors to the library in six months has reached more than 300,000 individuals, institutions, official and media delegations from inside and outside the country, in addition to visits by school, college and university students.

Building a knowledge economy

The cadres and institutions of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, within the framework of future innovation and leadership, have recorded great successes through projects and initiatives that accelerate the trend towards a knowledge economy.

And falls under this axis: the Museum of the Future, the One Million Arab Coders Initiative, the Mohammed bin Rashid Foundation for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises, the Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Supporting Youth Projects, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award.

This axis recorded a record increase in the number of beneficiaries of its programs and projects, reaching 4.6 million people last year, while the total volume of spending on initiatives and programs under it amounted to 128 million dirhams.

The institutions and initiatives under this axis have dedicated many academic programs to support young entrepreneurs in the UAE, as the Mohammed bin Rashid Foundation for Small and Medium Enterprises Development launched the new business incubator “Concept Plus” to support digital technology projects. More than a million people participated in the One Million Arab Coders initiative, which is supervised by the Dubai Future Foundation.

Last year witnessed the opening of the Museum of the Future, which in its first year of operation received more than a million visitors from 163 countries, and more than 1,000 international dignitaries, ministers, officials and experts, including about 20 state leaders, heads of government and official delegations.

Hope industry

The efforts of human cadres within the axis of empowering societies resulted in qualitative successes and expansion of programs and projects during the year 2022, as this axis includes: Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government Administration, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Civilization Communication, Arab Media Forum, Arab Media Award, Summit and Award The Arab Social Media Pioneers, the Dubai International Sports Conference, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Sports Creativity, the Arab Strategic Forum, the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development, and the Hope Makers Initiative. The number of beneficiaries of the programs of this axis reached 2.3 million people last year, and the total volume of spending on its initiatives amounted to 95.1 million dirhams.

• 35 institutions and institutional initiatives fall under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation.

• 150,266 volunteers contributed to the success of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” programs.

• 102 million beneficiaries of the Foundation’s projects and programs in 100 countries.

• 1.4 billion dirhams, the volume of spending of “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” in 2022.