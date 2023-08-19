His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE continues to consolidate the values of giving, extending a helping hand to the less fortunate, and instilling hope for a better tomorrow in our Arab societies.
His Highness said on the “X” platform: “On World Humanitarian Day, we affirm the UAE’s message and our message: We continue to consolidate the values of giving in our society. We continue to extend a helping hand to the less fortunate people. We continue to fight poverty, hunger and ignorance everywhere in our region and the world.” .. And we continue to instill hope for a better tomorrow in our Arab societies.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Mohammed #bin #Rashid #continue #fight #poverty #hunger #ignorance #region #world
Leave a Reply