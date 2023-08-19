His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE continues to consolidate the values ​​of giving, extending a helping hand to the less fortunate, and instilling hope for a better tomorrow in our Arab societies.





His Highness said on the “X” platform: “On World Humanitarian Day, we affirm the UAE’s message and our message: We continue to consolidate the values ​​of giving in our society. We continue to extend a helping hand to the less fortunate people. We continue to fight poverty, hunger and ignorance everywhere in our region and the world.” .. And we continue to instill hope for a better tomorrow in our Arab societies.