His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, confirmed that many around the world are betting on the Emirates with their investments, talents and wealth.

His Highness said in his account on the “X” platform: “In a report issued by the United Nations Trade and Development Organization covering 200 economies around the world, despite the decline in foreign investment flows globally, the UAE achieved a 35% jump in foreign direct investment flows during the previous year.” Which amounted to about 112 billion dirhams, and ranked 11th globally (a position that was part of our plan to achieve in 2030). The cumulative balance of inward foreign direct investment to the state amounted to 828 billion dirhams, and investments issued by the state amounted to a cumulative balance of 965 billion dirhams. The country came in second place globally after the United States in the number of new foreign direct investment projects during the previous year, and first in the Arab world, in West Asia, and in the Middle East in terms of inward or outward investments.”

His Highness added: “Many around the world are betting on the UAE with their investments, talents and wealth, and we say to them: Whoever bets on us, we will bet on them… and we will continue to create the best investment environment in the world, God willing.”

