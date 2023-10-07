His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the state’s legislative, executive, and judicial authorities and government teams in all sectors will remain one hand.

His Highness said today, through his official account in “X”: “We congratulate the people of the Emirates on the success of their parliamentary career, and we congratulate the winners of the Federal National Council elections.”

His Highness added: “We always affirm that the state’s legislative, executive and judicial authorities and all government teams in all sectors will remain one hand to build the best future for the people of the Union. May God grant everyone success to serve the country and the people.”