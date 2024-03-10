His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, congratulated the people of the Emirates and all Arab and Islamic peoples on the occasion of the holy month.

His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform: We congratulate the people of the Emirates and all Arab and Islamic peoples on the advent of the holy month… and we ask God for contentment and contentment… and victory in paradise… Ramadan is an opportunity… every year. An opportunity to strengthen the cohesion of our societies… renew our family ties… and consolidate the values ​​of goodness and giving in us…

His Highness added: Ramadan is not only a month of prayer and fasting… but also a month of love, peace and unity among Muslims. We ask God to accept good deeds from us and from you.