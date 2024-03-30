His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, today (Saturday) blessed the owner of the horse Laurel River for winning the most expensive rounds of the Dubai World Cup for Horses, expressing his happiness at this annual gathering that brings together the best and fastest horses. The world in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, via the “X” platform: Today, horse racing lovers from the East and West and from the south to the north of the world met in Dubai in one of the richest and most prestigious horse races in the world..

We congratulate the owner of the horse Laurel River, who won the most expensive rounds of the Dubai World Cup for Horses… and we are happy with this annual gathering that brings together the best and fastest horses in the world in Dubai…