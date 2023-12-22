His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said through His Highness’s official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, that we congratulate Professor Lina Al-Ghatma on winning the Arab Geniuses Award in the Architecture and Design category. The professor presented more than 65 architectural projects around the world, including museums, galleries, and towers in designs that were linked to world cultures and used materials from her local environment. The professor also teaches architecture in a number of international colleges and universities.

His Highness added: “We are proud of the Arabs who have distinguished themselves, innovated, and left their intellectual and engineering mark around the world in an extension of the distinction of their rich and ancient Arab civilization.”