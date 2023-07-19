His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated everyone on the new Hijri year.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on Twitter: “We congratulate everyone on the new Hijri year .. Happy new year to the United Arab Emirates and its people .. Happy new year to all Arab and Islamic peoples in safety, security, stability and prosperity .. Every year we are closer to each other and our hearts are closer to God servants..”