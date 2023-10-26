His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, called on all ministries and institutions in the country to raise the UAE flag on November 3 at 10 a.m. simultaneously.

His Highness said through His Highness’s official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”,

Brothers and sisters, as we are accustomed to every year, we celebrate Flag Day on the third of November. We celebrate the flag of the homeland, the flag of our pride, dignity, and glorious union.

We call on all ministries and institutions in the country to raise the Emirati flag on the third of November at ten in the morning, simultaneously… and with united feelings… and we call on all the people of the country to participate in this occasion… an occasion in which we express our renewed resolve and our firm will to work to keep this flag flying high. Expressing our achievements, our union, and the pride of our country.