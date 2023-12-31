His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, via the “X” platform: Today we bid farewell to a past Emirati year… and we welcome a new year… We bid farewell to 2023 and we are all proud of what we have achieved and accomplished… and we are all grateful to God who has guided us and repaid us. He preserved our stability and sustained our prosperity.

We welcome the new year to be a year of work, hope, preparation and achievement. Every year my beloved country is in glory, glory and development. Every year the atoms of its soil are dear, precious and protected. Every year the people of my country are in goodness, goodness and happiness. And every year humanity is moving towards a better, greater and more future. Stability and peace.