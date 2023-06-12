His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Hope Makers initiative in its fourth session.

His Highness said in his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “We are still looking for makers of hope and benefactors to honor them, highlight their models, and rejoice in them in our societies.

When people talk about conflicts, despair, pessimism, and negativity in our region, we talk about hope, doing good, and positive change in our societies.. There are thousands of hope makers in every city and village.. Because good is everywhere, but it needs someone to put it in the spotlight.. Today we launch makers Hope is in its fourth session.. We are looking for them in every society.. To celebrate them and rejoice in their work and highlight their achievements.. Whoever sees good in himself can nominate himself or nominate others through the website http://arabhopemakers.com”